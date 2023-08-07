Romp

Romp Cello Remote Control G-spot Vibrating Egg

$39.99

ROMP Cello is a remote-controlled G-Spot Vibrator designed to deliver good vibrations to this sensitive erogenous zone. Coated in feel-good silicone and shaped for targeted pleasure, ROMP Cello is waterproof, rechargeable, and always ready for a good time. ROMP Cello stimulates the G-spot with deep and rumbly vibrations. Lush. Hand the wireless control to a partner and let them play you like an instrument. The wireless remote means ROMP Cello can be worn discreetly to take pleasure anywhere. With 6 intensities and 4 pulsating patterns, users can experiment to their heart’s content. ROMP Cello is completely waterproof, offers an hour of pleasure on a charge, and materials are 100% body safe. for a good time.