I’ve had a very uneven and unpleasant track record when it comes to anal sex; the worst experiences gave me so much anxiety that I gave up on trying for years and when I finally pushed myself to get back into it, every toy I looked at was terrifying. Romp changed that completely. This toy is incredible. It’s SUPER cute, just the right size, and its slim profile is so gentle going in that I was blown away by how much of a punch it packed during orgasm. Plus, it’s helped me train myself to use other toys, which is a place I never thought I’d get to. I’ve never had a better experience using an anal toy than I did with this one and I can’t hank unbound enough for making something that helped me get back in touch with my body and my sexuality.