Alias Mae

Rome Leather Ankle Boots

$269.95 $188.97

Buy Now Review It

At The Iconic

Combining contemporary styling with quality craftsmanship, women’s shoe label Alias Mae has established a reputation for their refined designs. Valuing individuality, every pair is highly coveted among the fashion-forward crowd. From sleek sneakers to sky-high heels, Alias Mae shoes guarantee to elevate any stylish ensemble. - Smooth leather upper - Black shade; high polish - Round toe - Elasticised side gussets - Pull tabs to collar - 4cm block heel