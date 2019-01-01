Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
No. 21
Romantic Strass Earrings
$280.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Farfetch
Antique silver zinc romantic strass earrings from Nº21. These earrings come as a pair.
Featured in 1 story
24 Of Party Season's Best Earrings
by
Georgia Murray
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Faris
Swing Earrings
$275.00
from
Faris
BUY
DETAILS
Odette New York
Turn Hoops
$225.00
from
Odette New York
BUY
DETAILS
Rhyden
Quinn Earrings
$240.00
from
Rhyden
BUY
DETAILS
Ryan Storer
Silver Plated Swarovski Crystal And Pearl Ear Cuff
$610.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from No. 21
DETAILS
No. 21
Knotted Satin Sandals
$600.00
$216.00
from
The Outnet
BUY
DETAILS
No. 21
Plaid Slides
$617.00
from
mytheresa
BUY
DETAILS
No. 21
Embellished Satin Pointed Heels
$630.00
from
Selfridges
BUY
DETAILS
No. 21
Botanical-print Duchess-satin Pencil Skirt
$380.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
More from Earrings
DETAILS
Revolve
The Carry On Cosmetic Case
$38.00
from
Revolve
BUY
DETAILS
Leigh Miller
Gold Double Drop Earrings
$170.00
$112.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
DETAILS
Lele Sadoughi
Broadway Acetate Hoop Earrings
$125.00
from
Bergdorf Goodman
BUY
DETAILS
Weekday
Thick Hoop Earrings
£7.00
from
Weekday
BUY
More from Shopping
Fashion
9 R29ers Pick The Best Workwear Pieces From Net-A-Porter's S...
With Marie Kondo controlling our every move, our closets are looking more cleared out than ever. But with all this spring cleaning comes a gaping hole
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
Everlane’s “Choose What You Pay Section” Just Got A Major Refresh
Hold on to your butts, friends. We just got wind that Everlane’s “Choose What You Pay” section has been quietly refreshed with some stylish new
by
Emily Ruane
Fashion
7 Spring Trends Inspired By 90s Rom-Coms, From
Pretty Woman
We've said it before and we'll say it again: they just don't make rom-coms like they used to. Sure we shed a tear during To All The Boys I've Loved
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted