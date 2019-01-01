Whether planning for a honeymoon or a short break for two, LUXE City Guides will take you on a journey of romantic getaways around the world. It's packed with five highly curated books that include recommendations for everything from accommodations, dining and spas to services and specialists. Browse through a range of eateries in Paris, private visits and famed museums in Rome, hand-picked personal shoppers in New York, a list of Barcelona's delicious Catalan cuisine and routes from London's private apartments to its hidden bars and clubs. The handy app features offline maps, weather forecasts and customizable itineraries.