Lulus

Romantic Eternity Ivory Satin Strapless Jumpsuit With Overskirt

$229.00 $179.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lulus

You'll forever be remembered as the most fashion-forward bride with the Lulus Romantic Eternity Ivory Satin Strapless Jumpsuit With Overskirt! This sophisticated jumpsuit is a modern take on the classic "bride-to-be" look with its sturdy, textured woven satin composition that shapes a foldover strapless neckline (with hidden no-slips strips) and an elegant princess-seamed bodice with decorative button details at the back. The high, fitted waist tops slim-fitting pant legs that fall to cropped hems. A dramatic, removable overskirt (with pleated details and hidden side seam pockets) secures at the waist, allowing for two stunning looks, all-in-one! Hidden back zipper/clasp. Each bridal order will arrive with one branded canvas garment bag included for storage and protection.