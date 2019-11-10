Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
UO
Romance Rectangle Pearl Flip Clip
$10.00
$3.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outfitters
Romantic hair piece we love, designed with rows of faux pearls for alluring arrangement. Exclusively available at Urban Outfitters.
More from UO
UO
Oversized Plaid Wool Overcoat
$189.00
$94.50
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
UO
Kendall Mini Trapezoid Bag
$44.00
$19.50
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
UO
Uo Kim Kitten Heel
$39.00
$19.50
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
UO
5 X 7 Chenille Rug
$189.00
$94.50
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted