Sexy little 100% cotton soft cup triangle bra. Front hook closure. Custom made 100% cotton satin-batiste ruffled elastic trim and red satin rose appliqués. Model wears “size 2” bra in photograph. size 2 (small) : 32A, 32B, 34A / size 3 (medium) : 34B, 36A, 32C / size 4 (large) : 36B, 34C, 32D everyday 100% cotton, sewn like fine lingerie The Hello Beautiful black cotton romance bra is made with 100% combed baby rib-knit cotton made in California. Custom 100% cotton satin-batiste ruffle trim on shoulder and back straps. Bra cups are set with old- fashioned zig- zag stitching and plush picot-edge elastic, from Virginia. Two hand-sewn, red satin rosette appliqués with green leaves are placed on the front of the bra for a little romance. Extra sweet details like our old fashioned woven brand and care tags remind us of the past. Delicate, feminine, cotton lingerie, designed to enhance your natural beauty! Pairs well with the black cotton romance string and our best-selling black signature panty! Made with pride in New York City, U.S.A. Your purchase supports U.S.A jobs, and preserves the future of U.S.A apparel manufacturing. thinking about a gift? Include a personalized note. Just like when you send flowers. Type your message in the “notes” section when checking out. Your note is then hand written on a small embossed card and sealed in a baby envelope. The panties are wrapped and shipped to the (lucky) recipient. Customers have responded that they love this unique feature. We call it our “panty-gram.” Enjoy!