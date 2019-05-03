ATP Atelier

Roma Snake-effect Leather Sandals

Slight heel. Tonal-brown snake-effect leather (Calf). Slip on. Made in Italy. Maj-La Pizzelli and Jonas Clason were on a trip in Italy when they were inspired to launch ATP Atelier - the label's minimal designs really capture the laid-back mood of being on vacation. A twist on the brand's signature 'Rosa' style, these 'Roma' sandals are handmade from leather and updated with cutouts forming a single toe loop. Slip them on with all-black looks to spotlight the snake-effect finish.