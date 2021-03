Metier

Roma Small Suede Shoulder Bag

$1170.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion

Métier’s impeccable craftsmanship is highlighted by this tan brown Roma shoulder bag. It's expertly made in Italy from supple suede with a curved front flap which opens via a gold twist-lock clasp revealing multiple compartments, card slots and a zip pocket. Detach the gold-tone metal chain top handle to carry as a clutch.