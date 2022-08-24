Salvatore Ferragamo

Rolo Embellished Leather Loafers

$895.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Editors’ Notes Salvatore Ferragamo's reputation in crafting loafers precedes itself. This smooth leather 'Rolo' pair is made distinctive by signature Gancini embellishments, modeled after a lucky horseshoe. The chunky lug soles feel a touch more modern than traditional styles. Size & Fit Fits true to size, take your normal size US sizing View size guide Details & Care Heel measures approximately 40mm/ 1.5 inches Black leather (Calf) Slip on Made in Italy