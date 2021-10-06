Zenstyle

Rolling Wood Kitchen Island Storage Trolley Utility Cart Rack

$149.98 $89.99

Thanks for choosing our kitchen cart. This Bamboo Kitchen Storage Cart is made of high quality kiln-dried and varnished bamboo to support all your kitchen accessories, it provides both functionality and efficiency to your everyday kitchen tasks. Cleaning the hardwood top is as easy as a simple wipe down with a wet washcloth.Organize your kitchen necessities and clean up clutter with 3 shelves and 2 drawer, convenient drawer for the most commonly used utensils at hand and added kitchen storage, equipped with a 4 bottle rack perfect wine, the removable serving platter is great for serving, and transporting baked goods or hot dishes.Four wheels roll the cart around, the wheels have a 360° swivel for smoother transportation. Two of the caster wheels have locking brakes for safety and security to keep the kitchen trolley in place. Convenient hooks on the side are perfect for hanging towels and easily accessing them.The Bamboo cart is small enough for any kitchen and just big enough for extra storage room. Great for small kitchens, apartments, dorms, hallways, or anywhere you need extra storage - Flat top is perfect for storing small appliances or for creating additional counter space.