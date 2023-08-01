United States
Skechers
Rolling Stones Uno Sneakers
$169.99
At Skechers
Rock 'n Roll's most iconic logo takes the center stage in this exciting collaboration! Get ready to rock out in style and comfort wearing Skechers Street™ x Rolling Stones: Uno - Rolling Stones Single! This lace-up features the Rolling Stones 'Lick' logo on a synthetic durabuck upper with perforated details. This design is complete with a cushioned Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam® insole and a visible Skech-Air® airbag clear midsole. Product Features Synthetic durabuck upper with perforated details and a lace-up front Flexible rubber traction outsole 1 1/2-inch heel Skechers® logo detail From the Skechers Street™ x Rolling Stones collab featuring the Rolling Stones' iconic 'Lick' logo Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam® comfort insole Skech-Air® visible airbag midsole Item Number: 177965.WRD