Gonex

Rolling Duffle Bag With Wheels, 26 Inch

$99.99

Buy Now Review It

【Durable Material】Waterproof and wear-resistant PVC fabric is durable and lightweight, together with smooth YKK zippers. 【Multi-pocket Design】1 Main Compartment with Large Capacity, 1 Separated Storage Design of Main Compartment, Hidden Small Compartment, 1 Interior Zip Mesh Pocket, 1 Quick-access Zip Pocket. The multi-pocket design keeps your luggage organized and tidy. 【Space-saving Design】It is adapted to the foldable bottom design. You can fold the bottom when not in use, which helps you save space as much as possible. Also, two compression fixed belts is equipped to fix the luggage case. 【Strong & Quiet Trolley Wheel】Extra tear-resistant rubber trolley wheel with large diameter suitable for various ground, flexible and silent. 【Side Card Holder】Convenient to recognize your luggage.