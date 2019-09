CB2

Rolling Cooler

$229.00

Buy Now Review It

At CB2

Backyard, tailgate, block party—this hard-working icebox rolls where the fun is on easy-to-move locking casters. Crafted from powder-coated steel, chiller keeps up to 80 quarts clean and cool inside a watertight plastic liner and two sealed lids. Helpful handles for lifting, bottle opener, cap catcher and convenient drain spot round out this server's cool design details.