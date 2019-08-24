Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
Benefit Cosmetics

Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara

$12.00
At Sephora
What it is:A mascara inspired by hair rollers, thi... (visit site URLs for full description)
Featured in 1 story
Why Glossier Issued Refunds For Its New Mascara
by Samantha Sasso