rag & bone
Rollable Cruise Bucket Hat
$195.00$74.99
At GILT
About the brand: For more than twenty years, rag & bone has been committed to making timeless yet modern fashion with an understated edge. Inspired by New York with a strong focus on quality and comfort, every rag & bone style is distinctly original. Rollable Cruise Bucket Hat in natural with gold-tone logo charm Measures 6in from top of head to hem 100% paper straw Spot clean only Imported Please note: All measurements were taken by hand and are approximate; slight variations may occur.