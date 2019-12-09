Sorbus

Roll-up Dish Drying Rack

$21.99 $20.99

Buy Now Review It

Prep, dry, and roll with the Sorbus Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack! This dual wash-and-dry station is designed to protect countertops and securely fit over your sink to drain kitchenware and produce. No more stains, messy countertops, or leaving items on dish towels! Water drips off dishes and directly into the sink with air-flow technology to promote drying for dishes. Air-dry pots, pans, sponges, fruits, veggies, or delicate dishes you prefer not to place in the dishwasher. When chores are complete, quickly roll it up for compact storage, or tuck it behind the faucet until its next use.