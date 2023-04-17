Byredo

Roll On Oil Rose Of No Man’s Land

$82.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: This perfectly pocket-sized oil is blended with the sweetest scent of Turkish rose petals, intrinsically laced with a radiant touch of raspberry and base notes of papyrus wood for an eternally sophisticated accord. Notes of pink pepper slice through for a sophisticated floral that means business. A rose by any other name may smell as sweet, but this peppery rose fragrance like its name is an ode to the nurses working on the fields in World War 1. Fragrance notes: Pink pepper, Turkish rose petals, raspberry blossom, Turkish rose absolute, papyrus and white amber. Pair it with: BYREDO Rose Of No Man's Land EDP BYREDO Burning Rose Candle BYREDO Hand Cream Rose