Maison Margiela

Roll Neck Tabard

$620.00 $372.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

Maison Margielas AW19 collection was stripped it right back to expertly constructed - and deconstructed - garments, using heritage fabrics and the signature decortiqu technique. This navy roll neck tabard is crafted from wool and features a fine knit, distressed effects, a sleeveless design, an oversized fit, a ribbed hem and an elongated back.