In The Style Plus x Billie Faiers

Roll Neck Knitted Dress With Belt

$56.00

Buy Now Review It

At ASOS

PRODUCT CODE 1818899 Brand Love dressing for yourself and nobody else? In The Style is all about empowering women through fashion with its celebrity-inspired line of clothing. If you need an excuse to go all-out, browse the brand’s collection of dresses, bodysuits, skirts and coordinating separates, featuring collaborations with some of your favorite influencers and celebs. For low-key days, search for jeans, sweaters and cozy loungewear, all available in our In The Style at ASOS edit.