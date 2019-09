Joe Fresh

Roll Hem Woven Shorts (plus Size)

$19.97 $8.99

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Simple woven shorts in a solid colorway allow you to pair them with anything in your existing wardrobe for a laid back yet stylish new look. Zip fly with button closure. Side slash pockets. Back welt pockets. Solid. Woven construction. Rolled hem. Approx. 12.5" rise, 9" inseam (size 16W). Imported This item cannot be shipped to Canada.