MyPillow

Roll & Goanywhere Pillow

$19.99

Made with our Patented Interlocking Fill -- Size 12'' x 18'' Use it on top of hotel pillows to get all the benefits of your MyPillow away from home Use it for travel by plane, train or automobile -- Rolls Right into it's own travel case! Provides lumbar support while working at your desk MyPillow Promotions Not Valid Through Amazon. MyPillow GoAnywhere Pillow provides you the perfect adjustable support at home or wherever you go! MyPillow GoAnywhere Pillow is made with patented interlocking fill giving you the ideal lumbar support on your couch, recliner or working at your desk. MyPillow GoAnywhere Pillow rolls neatly into the bonus Roll&Go Pillow case for your convenience! It is machine washable and dryable and comes with a 10-year warranty. 12” x 18”