INI Sips

Roll Call Coffee (certified Organic)

$12.00

Buy Now Review It

At INI Sips

A vivid, vibrant and engaging ground coffee. This blend is a light and lively roast with a crisp finish and a subtle fruity sweetness. Organic direct trade handcrafted micro roast. 100% organic arabica coffee blend. Medium Roast. ~Approx. 1 tablespoon per 8 ounce cup, adjust to taste. (~20 - 25 cups) A veteran owned company.