Rolex

Rolex Daytona Chronograph Stahl / Gold Automatik Oyster Perpetual Ref. 116523

$23477.00

Rolex Daytona Chronograph Steel / Gold Automatic Oyster Perpetual Ref. 116523 beautiful steel / gold case sporty gold dial manufacture: ~ 2000 / 2001 Condition - Dial: very good condition - Crystal: with traces of use - Case: very good condition with minimal signs of wear (Case number: P530xxx) - Bezel: very good condition with minimal signs of wear - Caseback: good condition with traces of use - Bracelet: very good condition with minimal signs of wear - Movement: fully functional / checked for running, originality and function (movement number: C0022xxx) - Water resistance*: yes. The test report with test pressure is enclosed. Scope of delivery - Certificate of authenticity from us Bracelet - Original Rolex steel / gold bracelet - For wrist circumference up to 175 mm - Original Rolex folding clasp The watch will of course be shipped insured and comes with a 1 year warranty. * If the watch has been positively tested for water resistance, this property is valid at the time of measurement. According to din 8310, water resistance is not a permanent property. It should be checked annually and before special loads, as the built-in sealing elements deteriorate in their function and in daily use. Influences such as strong temperature fluctuations, chlorine, soap or salt water have a negative effect on the water tightness. Please avoid making a common mistake: never operate the crown or chronograph of the watch under water. No matter how high the water resistance is indicated. Doc: v.2110781-1620-2109