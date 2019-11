Roland

Roland Alto Horn

$299.99

Compact digital wind instrument that’s easy to learn and fun to play Six high-quality onboard sounds include saxophone, flute, clarinet, violin, and more Access over 50 additional sounds with the free aerophone mini plus app for iOS and Android Learn quickly with simple fingering based on a traditional recorder Includes: AE-01 aerophone mini, neck strap, mouthpiece cap, USB cable, moisture band, Owner's manual