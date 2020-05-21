Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Revival Rugs
Rojda Hand-knotted Shag Rug
$389.00
$329.87
Buy Now
Review It
At Revival Rugs
Natural shag rug made by skilled artisans using time-honored techniques in Bhadohi, India. Limited quantities.
Need a few alternatives?
West Elm
Ruby Rug 5'x8'
$400.00
$280.00
from
West Elm
BUY
The Hood Witch
Amethyst Cluster
$8.00
from
The Hood Witch
BUY
Rosy Rings
Floral Press Candle
$15.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Minted
Upside Virtual Backgrounds
$2.00
from
Minted
BUY
More from Revival Rugs
Revival Rugs
Block Rug
$359.00
from
Revival Rugs
BUY
Revival Rugs
Florrie Rug
$534.00
from
Revival Rugs
BUY
Revival Rugs
Almke Rug
$555.00
from
Revival Rugs
BUY
Revival Rugs
Zyrjeta Rug
$133.00
from
Revival Rugs
BUY
More from Décor
West Elm
Ruby Rug 5'x8'
$400.00
$280.00
from
West Elm
BUY
The Hood Witch
Amethyst Cluster
$8.00
from
The Hood Witch
BUY
Rosy Rings
Floral Press Candle
$15.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Minted
Upside Virtual Backgrounds
$2.00
from
Minted
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted