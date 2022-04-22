Coach

Rogue Bag 25 In Colorblock With Tea Rose

$895.00

Buy Now Review It

At Coach

Inspired by free spirits, rebels and dreamers, the aptly named Rogue is a go-anywhere bag crafted of buttery soft colorblock glove tanned leather embellished with Coach's dimensional Tea Rose appliqué. Smaller than the original, the 25 has two open compartments and a secure center zip compartment. It comes with detachable, convertible straps for shoulder or crossbody wear.