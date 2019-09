Columbia

Get all the benefits of regular ski trousers with the added bonus of a clean, streamlined look. This ski trouser is made with a water-resistant and windproof fabric, making it ideal for snowy surroundings. Articulated knees provide extra flexibility where you need it most, and an internal leg gaiter keeps out the draught.