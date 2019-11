Wrought Studio

Rodriquez 3 Piece Ceramic Cactus Statue Set

$67.50 $37.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

One of the most important parts of your living space is making it feel like it belongs to you. Personalize it with items that help you create your own aesthetic, like this three-piece sculpture set for example: Crafted from ceramic material, each piece depicts the figure of a cactus in different sizes, and comes awash in a matte white hue, allowing it to blend with a variety of color schemes.