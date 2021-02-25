Safavieh

Rodeo Drive Handmade Abstract Wool Runner, 2’6″ X 8′

$80.32

The handmade, hand-tufted construction adds durability to this rug, ensuring it will be a favorite for many years. Each rug is handmade with plush, premium wool. This modern, abstract rug will give your room an stylish accent This runner measures 2'6" x 8' For over 100 years, Safavieh has been crafting rugs of the higest quality and unmatched style The Safavieh Rodeo Drive Collection marks bold translation of the style and high fashion of the famous Los Angeles boulevard. These modern, sophisticated designs, combined with the chic, fashion forward colors make the Rodeo Drive collection of the the hottest new collections. These rugs are handmade and hand-tufted in China of 100-percent pure, premium wool. The high quality, construction of these rugs makes the Rodeo Drive collection rugs you will treasure for years to come.