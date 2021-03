Lulus

Rocky Washed Black Distressed High-rise Boyfriend Jeans

$54.00 $45.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lulus

The Rocky Washed Black Distressed High-Rise Boyfriend Jeans are going to be your go-to pair! Sturdy stretch denim, with whiskering and distressing throughout, shapes these comfy pants with a high-rise fit, belt loops, top button (with hidden zip fly), and a five-pocket cut. Relaxed pant legs taper to slightly cropped hems.