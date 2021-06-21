Trent Austin Design

Rocky Ford Desk

he computer desk will be your best choice. Simple and modern design with a warm feeling, this monitor gaming desk is space-saving while providing plenty of space for studying, working, gaming, handcrafting, and other desktop activities! This desk can be used as a computer desk, office workstation, meeting desk, study table, writing table, gaming table, etc. Great for home school students, college students, boys and girls, adults. Suitable for bedroom, living room, study or apartments, even office. The spacious desktop offers you super large space for writing, working and other home office activities, ensures that you have sufficient space to work and play with comfort. This writing table is created with storage shelves that can be installed on the left or right side of the desk as you like. You can place your favorite books, plants, decorations on the shelves for easy reach. And if you wanna put a computer tower, the top shelf can be removed for enough space.