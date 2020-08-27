Rocks Off

Rocks Off 80mm Bullet

$19.95

Buy Now Review It

At Adam and Eve

Fire Off Explosive Orgasms! The RO-80MM Bullet is one of the strongest bullet vibrators on the market, offering powerful sensations at the touch of a button! Perfect for enjoying on its own, this bullet also makes a fantastic upgrade for mini bullet powered vibrating penis rings, or mini bullet sized texture sleeves. The sleek look and quality construction will have you reaching for this little wonder night after night. This bullet is small enough to conceal in a purse or pocket for discreet pleasure sessions, too! • Vibrator measures 2.5" long and .5" wide • Narrow Tip For Pinpoint Pleasures • Made of plastic with a chrome finish • Vibrator has Easy To Use Single Speed Push-Button Control • Great for Beginner, Intermediate and Advanced Sex Toy Users • Waterproof vibrator • Requires 1 N battery, included The sleek bullet-shaped vibrator body tapers to a point that slides easily inside the vagina for comfortable use, or can be used for pinpoint stimulation on the clitoris or nipples for intense satisfaction. The shiny silver colored surface looks beautifully futuristic, and becomes sensually slick when you add a little of your favorite water based or silicone lubricant to enhance the blissful vibes. To start the action, simply press the soft button on the wide end and the rapid vibrations will begin in the tip, ready to be directed where you desire. The slender body, longer than most mini bullets, is easy to hold and maneuver, even when things get hot and heavy. Power is included to enjoy the RO-80MM right out of the package; a special N battery delivers more power over a longer period of time than watch batteries, resulting in a discreet sex toy that will last as long as your libido! The RO-80MM features a special waterproof seal, and can be enjoyed while taking a hot shower, a relaxing bubble bath, or even while enjoying a hot tub with a partner. Simply ensure the cap is tightened prior to taking your erotic plunge and you’ll be getting wet and wild in no time! To clean, simply wipe down the surface of the toy w