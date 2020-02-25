Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Reformation
Rocki Dress
$218.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Reformation
Pretend you've got your act together. This is a midi length dress with a collar, center front buttons and a center front slit. The Rocki is fitted in the bodice with an easy fitting skirt.
Need a few alternatives?
BHLDN
Thompson Dress
$168.00
$100.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Mango
Knotted Lurex Dress
$119.99
$59.99
from
Mango
BUY
Milly
Scallop Sequins Rhea Dress
$345.00
$45.00
from
Rent The Runway
BUY
Pretty Little Thing
Plus Gold Button Blazer Dress
C$66.00
from
Pretty Little Thing
BUY
More from Reformation
Reformation
Rocki Dress
$218.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Marlowe Dress
$98.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Yara Dress
$98.00
from
Opening Ceremony
BUY
Reformation
Brittany One Piece
$98.00
from
Reformation
BUY
More from Dresses
Stateside
Poplin Shirtdress
$184.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
ASOS CURVE
Contrast Stitch Midi Column Shirt Dress
$72.00
$25.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Target x Who What Wear
Puff 3/4 Sleeve Button-down Dresspuff 3/4 Sleeve Button
$36.99
from
Target
BUY
Mara Hoffman
Mara Hoffman Iodine Linen Dress
£355.00
£138.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted