Rocketbook

Rocketbook Fusion Smart Reusable Notebook

$37.00 $33.30

No more wasting paper - this 42 page notebook has 7 different page styles for planning, listing, goal setting, note-taking, sketching, and sharing big ideas Blast your handwritten notes to popular cloud services like Google drive, Dropbox, Evernote, box, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more using the free Rocketbook application for iOS and Android Allow 15 seconds for ink from any Pilot Frixion pen, marker, or highlighter to dry in order for it to bond to our specialized pages - just wipe clean with a damp cloth to start over 42 pages include task list, weekly planner, monthly calendar, OKR goal template, idea list, dot-grid, and lined pages Includes 1 Rocketbook Fusion Executive Size (8.5" x 11") Notebook, 1 Pilot Frixion Pen, and 1 Microfiber Cloth The Rocketbook Fusion is designed for every classroom, office, and personal mission. The Fusion is a reusable pen and paper notebook with seven different page templates that connect to your favorite cloud services. 42 futuristic pages are packed with calendars, to-do lists, and notetaking layouts. And of course the Fusion is made with patented reusable Core technology. The synthetic paper allows you to write smoothly with a Pilot FriXion pen, then magically wipe clean with a damp cloth to reuse again and again! Use the Rocketbook app to blast your notes, plans, lists, and big ideas to the cloud for proper organization. Then, erase and reuse your Fusion for your next adventure!