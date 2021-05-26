Shark

Rocket Zero-m Corded Ultra-lightweight Vacuum

$239.99 $209.97

About This Item Details Shark has created a Zero-M cleaner head to actively remove hair from your brushroll. Add that to a vacuum cleaner with floor-to-ceiling versatility, an XL dust cup, and an ultra-lightweight design, and you’ve got the Shark Rocket Zero-M Ultra-Light Corded Stick Vacuum. Shark’s Zero-M cleaner head is designed to defend against hair wrap. Zero-M actively removes long hair, short hair and pet hair from the brushroll. Thorough deep-carpet cleaning, and powerful suction to pick up debris from hard floors. Equipped with an extra-large dust cup to give you the capacity to take on extended cleaning jobs without emptying debris. With the touch of a button, this vacuum cleaner transforms into a lightweight, portable handheld vacuum to take your cleaning above the floor—on furniture, stairs, and more. Advanced swivel steering for excellent control. Slim design for under-furniture reach. Materials Plastic Care Wipe clean Additional Info - Color: plum purple - 10.2" W x 13.4" D x 47.2" H - 500W - 30ft. cord length - Includes powerful LED lights in both the cleaner head and the handheld vacuum to spot hidden debris. - Assembly required - Imported Proposition 65 is a California regulation that requires special warnings to be presented to customers if a product contains certain quantities of chemicals or toxicants known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects, or other reproductive harm.