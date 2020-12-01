Beautyblender

Rocket To Flawless Blend & Cleanse Set

$49.00

Buy Now Review It

At beautyblender

A limited-edition 6-piece set of essentials including 3 skin-perfecting Beautyblenders along with 2 sponge & brush cleansers and a scrub mat to keep your tools clean. Gift (or keep!) the ultimate vault of Beautyblender® essentials that’s sure to land you an out-of-this-world blend. Starring the iconic Beautyblender, it quickly blends makeup for an easy application and flawless, skin-like finish. The vegan Blendercleanser is infused with coconut and aloe to remove makeup, grime and germs from blenders and brushes while a silicone scrub mat helps nix the most stubborn stains.