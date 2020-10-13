Shark

Powerful suction for whole-home cleaning: dirt, debris, pet hair, and tough messes Self-cleaning brushroll with Dirt Engage technology allows nonstop removal of long hair and pet hair Dirt Engage technology delivers unbeatable cleaning performance on carpets and bare floors compared to all Shark cordless vacuums by removing deeply embedded debris on carpets and by directly engaging bare floors MultiFLEX technology allows you to bend the wand to easily reach under furniture and appliances, and store in closet. Up to 40 minutes of runtime in Standard mode, measured at the hand vacuum. Removable battery can be charged in or out of the unit Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology and a HEPA filter trap dust and allergens inside the vacuum cleaner What's Included: (1) Shark Rocket Pet Pro Cordless Vacuum with MultiFlex, (1) Crevice Tool, (1) Pet Multi-Tool The Shark Rocket Pet Pro Cordless Vacuum with MultiFlex was designed for homes with pets. It combines powerful suction and a self-cleaning brushroll with Dirt Engage technology to deliver unbeatable cleaning on hard floors and carpets vs. all Shark cordless vacuums with no hair wrap. Its lightweight design and removable handheld vacuum deliver cordless cleaning from floor to ceiling. Plus, the added benefit of MultiFLEX technology to help you easily reach under furniture and appliances.