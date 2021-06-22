Sol 72 Outdoor

Rochford Wicker/rattan 4 – Person Seating Group With Cushions

$2603.00 $1629.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

This outdoor furniture is perfect for when you want to sit back with a glass of wine and catch up with friends – or just catch up on some reading. This 5-piece patio seating set is crafted from rust-resistant aluminum wrapped in resin wicker, so you don't have to worry about bringing it inside when the weather takes a turn. A modular loveseat, two club chairs, and a storage coffee table feature modern silhouettes for a fresh take on classic wicker furniture. The whole sectional set comes fully assembled, complete with fade- and water-resistant cushions in your choice of colors.