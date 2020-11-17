Kelly Clarkson Home

$169.99 $78.99

With this task chair, working from home or tackling that DIY project just got a little more comfortable (and stylish). Crafted with a steel frame, this piece features foam-filled velvet upholstery for an inviting feel while you check off your to-do list. Plus, its welted accent and full back lend it a streamlined look that's easily mixed into modern, boho, or French country spaces. Five rolling casters on the bottom of each splayed foot let you easily roll around your workspace. This office chair also has a swivel seat with an adjustable height to best suit your workspace. Hand-curated by Kelly Clarkson.