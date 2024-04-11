Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Loeffler Randall
Rochelle Blue Mini Bow Clutch
$195.00
$78.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Loeffler Randall
More from Loeffler Randall
Loeffler Randall
Rochelle Blue Mini Bow Clutch
BUY
$78.00
$195.00
Loeffler Randall
Loeffler Randall
Penny Pleated Bow Sandals
BUY
$395.00
Shopbop
Loeffler Randall
Mallory Woven Crossbody
BUY
$295.00
Bloomingdale's
Loeffler Randall
Ginger Mary Jane Flats
BUY
$250.00
Shopbop
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted