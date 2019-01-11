Search
Products fromShopShoesBoots
Diemme

Roccia Vet Leopard-print Calf Hair Ankle Boots

$420.00
At Net-A-Porter
Rubber sole measures approximately 25mm/ 1 inch Leopard-print calf hair, camel suede (Cow) Lace-up front Made in Italy Small to size. See Size & Fit notes.
Featured in 1 story
Go Wild With 16 Pairs Of Leopard Print Boots
by Michelle Li