LoveShackFancy

Robyn Shirred Cotton Maxi Dress

£456.00

Buy Now Review It

At Moda Operandi

Casual enough for everyday wear, LoveShackFancy's maxi dress features shirring at the bodice, which extends to the skirt's drop waist. The dress is crafted from striped cotton fabric and is detailed with strap ties at the shoulders. Style this summertime look with lace-up sandals.