Ecovacs

Robotics Deebot N79s Robot Vacuum Cleaner – High Suction With Beater Brush, Auto Self-charging, Drop Sensor, Alexa & App Connect, Works On Hard Floor & Carpet – 2 Year Warranty

£249.00 £129.00

Buy Now Review It

Smart App & Voice controls: use Alexa or Google Home Voice commands to direct cleaning. Use the ECOVACS app to customize, schedule & monitor cleaning sessions, accessory status, & Receive error alerts. It only supports 2. 4GHz Wi-Fi. Auto-clean + 4 specialized cleaning modes: smart motion guided Auto-clean mode, plus single room & Spot mode for targeted cleaning, edge mode for hard-to-clean edges, & Max mode for 2x the normal cleaning power. 3 stage cleaning system: industry leading cleaning system that combines high-efficiency vacuum suction, a deep reach HELIX main brush & Dual wide reach side brushes. Ecovacs features: includes anti-drop & anti-collision sensors, 100-minute life Lithium battery, auto-return charging, durable protective bumpers, air filtration, anti-scratch finish, a large easy-to-empty dustbin, large wheels for climbing thresholds, etc. Accessories: Includes N79S Robot Vacuum Cleaner, (1) main brush, (2) side brushes, (1) docking station, reliable Customer support and our worry-free 24-month warranty No smart home hub required