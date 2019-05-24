Deebot

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner With App Control

The DEEBOT combines a comprehensive cleaning system with innovative technology for a more thorough and efficient clean. That means less chores and more free time for you.1. High performance cleaning for all floor typesDEEBOT can clean multiple floor types, including both hard surface floors and carpets, and comes with a high performance cleaning system that can tackle a variety of mess-types. 2. 3-stage cleaning system for effortless cleanlinessWith the edge cleaning brushes and the V-shaped main brush, the DEEBOT simultaneously sweeps, lifts and vacuums in a single pass.3. Smart Motion, plus Hard floor cleaning modeThe DEEBOT uses Smart Motion to clean both carpet and hard surface floors. When in Hard floor cleaning mode, the DEEBOT follows a systematic, back-and-forth cleaning path allowing it to clean more thoroughly, efficiently and cover a larger cleaning area.4. Maximize cleaning performance with Max modeTackle those particularly problematic messes by engaging the Max Mode cleaning function. It increases suction power up to 2 times, and works on both hard surface floors and carpets.