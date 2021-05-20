Tesvor

Robotic Vacuum And Mop Cleaner

$259.99 $169.99

Buy Now Review It

◆Hybrid 2-in-1 Vacuum and Mop:Sweeping and mopping , designed to vacuum on multi-surfaces and mop on hard floors for a deeper clean. ◆Slim yet powerful: Intense 1800Pa suction combined with Slim design make it perfect for dust, crumbs & pet hair, and allow for thorough cleaning under coach and closet. ◆Up to 100mins Run time: Ultra-high battery capacity provides 100 minutes of constant cleaning, ideal for multi-room, low-pile carpet, hard floor. Note: not suitable for dark or long-pile carpet ◆VOICE & APP CONTROLS: Works with Alexa & Google Assistant voice commands.Tesvor Smart App comes w/advanced features including scheduling, cleaning modes, real-time monitor, online support, direction control and customization. ◆Hassle-free Cleaning: The smart navigation maps your house and runs in intelligent S shape planning path. Built-in highly sensitive Anti-Collision Sensors keeps your robot, furniture & walls away from scratches & marks.