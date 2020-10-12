IonVac

Robot Vacuum

$179.88 $99.00

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

SMART CLEAN DOES THE WORK FOR YOU This intelligent vacuum travels through living spaces, bedrooms, kitchens, and more to deliver a clean that’s hassle-free and stays out of your way. It can easily navigate from hardwood to rugs and carpet with gripping “Floor Wheel Drive” traction wheels. Looking under the hood, you’ll see a complete cleaning system equipped with side brushes that pull debris into the suction area, a roller brush to capture even the smallest of particles and a powerful 2000pa suction motor that draws dirt, dust and debris into its large dirt bin. Built-in multi-directional movement and sensors identify stairs and avoid collisions. Its slim frame quietly utilizes a super-efficient 3-stage cleaning system and has 4 modes that can be operated via remote control, Wi-Fi enabled smartphone APP, or voice enabled apps such as Google Assistant. Program it to clean when you want, and when the job is done, or the battery is low, ion SMART CLEAN returns to its dock for automatic charging.