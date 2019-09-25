Party City

Robin Scoops Ahoy Halloween Costume

$59.99

Buy Now Review It

You'll look like you stepped out of Stranger Things in this Robin Scoops Ahoy Costume for women; Socks and shoes not included Includes a blue and white romper modeled after Robin's uniform with a striped top, attached vest, and blue shorts Complete the look with a "Robin" name tag and a white sailor hat with "Ahoy" in blue letter This adorable, easy-to-wear look is a women's size M/L (dress size 6-12) and is perfect for trick-or-treating, themed parties, and photo sessions