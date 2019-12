Joss & Main

Roberta Chesterfield Sofa

$2500.00 $679.99

Buy Now Review It

At Joss & Main

Measuring 32'' H x 84'' W x 33'' D, this stylish sofa offers space to seat three for cocktail parties and cozy movie nights alike. This piece is a posh addition to any living room look, showcasing a clean-lined Chesterfield design and cotton blend velvet upholstery with a jewel tone and button tufts along the back. Bolster pillows on each side add an extra dash of distinction to this eye-catching design.